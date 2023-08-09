Syria extends aid border crossings opened after quake

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Syria has extended by another three months border crossings from Turkiye into rebel-held areas that had been reopened following a devastating February earthquake, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

It is the second three-month extension by Syria of use by UN humanitarian workers to the Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings, opened after the earthquake following international pressure.

“We greatly welcome the extension of permission by the Government of Syria to utilize the Bab al-Salam and Al Rai border crossings until November 13,” said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The February 6 quake in Turkiye and war-ravaged Syria killed more than 55,000 people and left thousands in border areas even more reliant on international assistance. The latest move stands in contrast to the failure to extend a separate key aid route into Syria -- the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkiye.

Russia last month vetoed a nine-month extension then failed to muster enough votes to adopt a six-month extension. Syria said it would still temporarily allow use of the crossing but the United Nations denounced conditions as unacceptable.