Ireland bids farewell to singer Sinead O’Connor

BRAY, Ireland: Celebrities, fans and other mourners of singer Sinead O´Connor turned out on Tuesday in the Irish town she once called home to pay their last respects at a poignant funeral procession ahead of her burial.

Hundreds lined the route of the cortege as it passed along the seafront in Bray, 20-km south of Dublin, where she lived for 15 years. Many spontaneously clapped and threw flowers on the front of the hearse carrying her coffin, which followed behind a Volkswagen camper van.”I came up here today to pay my respects to Sinead, the legend she was,” Liam O´Neill, 56, from nearby Dun Laoghaire, told AFP from the procession route.

“She had a voice like a rock. She was extremely talented and brilliant,” he added, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with O´Connor´s face. The Grammy award-winning singer, best known for her 1990 cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, died last month after being found unresponsive at her London home. She was 56.

The musician, who rose to international fame in the nineties, was also mourned at a funeral just prior to the procession, attended by family, friends and dignitaries, before a private burial later.

U2 singer Bono, Ireland´s President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were among those attending the service, while activist and pop star Bob Geldof was part of the cortege.