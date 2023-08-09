South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at ‘landmark’ summit

BELEM, Brazil: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened what he called a “landmark” summit on Tuesday, urging fellow South American leaders to chart an ambitious roadmap to save the Amazon rainforest.

Lula vowed bold action to stop the destruction of the world´s biggest rainforest at the two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO) in the northern city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon river.

“This is a landmark meeting. It will mark a turning point in the history of protecting the Amazon,” the veteran leftist said before opening the gathering. It is the first summit in 14 years for the eight-nation group, set up in 1995 by the South American countries that share the Amazon basin: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. Home to an estimated 10 percent of Earth´s biodiversity, 50 million people and hundreds of billions of trees, the vast Amazon is a vital carbon sink, reducing global warming.

But scientists warn the destruction of the rainforest is pushing it dangerously close to a “tipping point,” beyond which trees would die off and release carbon rather than absorb it, with catastrophic consequences for the climate.