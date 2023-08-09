Pakistan, India to clash in Asian Games on September 30

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India will lock horns on September 30 in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A along with Japan, India, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan while Group B consists of Malaysia, Korea, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia. While Korea and Malaysia are well placed to make it to the semi-finals from Group B, Pakistan face a tough task in the presence of India and Japan.

Pakistan will play against Singapore on September 24, against Bangladesh on September 26, against Uzbekistan on September 28, against India on September 30, and against Japan on October 2.

The semifinals are set to be held on October 4 while the final of the Asian Games men’s hockey event that will be played for gold and place in the Paris Olympics is scheduled for October 7.