PM okays sending reference against PHF officials to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved recommendations of the high-profile committee on hockey affairs according to which the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has directed that an immediate reference should be sent to the Federal Investing Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter and take action(s) against the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) office bearers who misused their official authority.

The committee recommended that scrutiny of the hockey clubs and electoral college be conducted at the earliest under the supervision of Pakistan Sports Board as per rules and after observation of all codal and procedural formalities; fair and free elections of PHF be conducted under the supervision of Pakistan Sports Board as per rules and after observation of all codal and procedural formalities.

PSB has been directed to submit a compliance report on the recommendations along with plan/line of action and timelines enabling the Ministry to respond to the Prime Minister's Office.

When 'The News' approached an official of the PSB, he said that a committee would be formed at the earliest to conduct the scrutiny of the hockey clubs throughout the country.

“We have just received this notification from the Ministry. Immediate action will be taken on the PM directions that includes the formation of the committee to conduct scrutiny and then elections," the official said.

On sending reference to the FIA, the official said that the Ministry of IPC is the competent authority on the subject. “I think in another few days’ time the reference will be sent to the FIA for a probe.”