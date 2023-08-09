 
Wednesday August 09, 2023
Aayat bags bronze medal in World School Team Chess

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Aayat Asmi clinched bronze medal in U-12 Board-2 competition of World School Team Chess Championship being played at Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Aayat demonstrated impressive performance and secured bronze medal on the 2nd board with 6.5 points out of 8. The gold and silver medals were won by Pentsko Stanislav of Ukraine and Narimarov Yhlas of Turkmenistan.