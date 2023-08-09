Pakistan to send four players for U17 badminton championship

LAHORE: Pakistan will send four players and two officials to Nepal on August 17 for the Badminton Asia (South Asia) Regional Under-17 Championship which will be held in Kathmandu from August 18-22. The squad will comprise two boys and two girls.

“We are going to send our squad to this event which will help the youngsters get experience,” a Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) official told 'The News' on Tuesday. The official said that it’s very difficult to give ample exposure to the budding lot because of financial issues.

“You know there are financial issues and in this age of inflation you cannot manage to give the required exposure to your budding lot. You know the tour will cost us a lot. Even the tickets value is around Rs1.5 million. The rising training cost and other expenses have made things very difficult. But despite that we are making every effort to give exposure to the various age-group teams,” the official said.