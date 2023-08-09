Faisal’s five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

LAHORE:Pakistan Shaheens showcased formidable batting and exceptional bowling to surge to an astounding 224-run triumph over Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Tuesday afternoon.

The match, a 50-over contest, saw breathtaking contributions from Faisal Akram (a five-wicket haul), coupled with impressive half-centuries by Arafat Minhas and Azan Awais.

Electing to bat first, the Shaheens got off to a strong start with openers Azan Awais and Shamyl Hussain crafting a solid 86-run partnership. Shamyl Hussain set the tone with a brisk 45 off 45 balls, studded with seven boundaries. The departure of Captain Rohail Nazir (2 runs off 5 balls) followed shortly, but left-handed Azan Awais persisted, forming a crucial 57-run alliance with Wahaj Riaz (36 runs off 35 balls), who eventually succumbed to Charles Amini's bowling in the 28th over.

Azan Awais, who emerged as the highest run-scorer for Shaheens, demonstrated his batting prowess with a composed 72 off 94 deliveries, embellished with six boundaries. The subsequent fall of wickets, including Shawaiz Irfan (13 runs off 12 balls) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (41 runs off 40 balls), did not deter the Shaheens' charge. The team's total of 323 owed much to Arafat Minhas' blistering 56 off 34 balls, which featured seven fours and a six.

Charles Amini emerged as the pick of PNG's bowling attack, clinching three crucial wickets for 61 runs. In response, PNG's batting order struggled to gain momentum. They were bundled out for a meager 99 runs in just 22 overs.

The star of the Shaheens' bowling effort was left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram, who dazzled with a five-wicket haul, conceding a mere 17 runs in five overs, including an impressive 22 dot balls.

Fast bowlers Ahmed and Amir Hassan complemented Faisal's brilliance, sharing five wickets between them with Ahmed's figures reading 3 wickets for 43 runs in 6 overs and Amir Hassan contributing 2 wickets for 24 runs in his 6-over spell.