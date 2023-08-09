Funeral prayers of martyred Rangers soldier offered

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the killing of a Rangers soldier in Lyari.

In a statement issued by the BLF, its spokesperson Major Ghoram said its operatives conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lyari’s al-Falah Road at 8:30 on Monday night and killed Rangers Lance Naik Dilshad Ali.

On Tuesday, the funeral prayers of Lance Naik Dilshad Ali were offered at the Sindh Rangers headquarters at the Jinnah Courts building in Karachi by the home secretary, the Rangers director general, the IGP and other officials of the Rangers and police.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the body of the martyred soldier was sent to his native village in Khairpur for burial with full military honors. Dilshad Ali was recruited as a soldier in the Pakistan Rangers 23 years ago and he performed his professional duties with utmost zeal.

In order to maintain peace and order in Sindh, especially in Karachi, 152 officers and men of the Sindh Rangers have sacrificed their lives so far in various operations against terrorists, including the Karachi operation. They are always ready to eradicate terrorism, the spokesperson said. The Rangers soldier was martyred by armed men in the Lyari area in the late hours of Monday. Lance Naik Dilshad Ali was shot dead near Bihar Colony within the limits of the Chakiwara police station.

Rangers were carrying out snap checking at the Al Falah post in Bihar Colony when they signalled four suspects on two motorcycles to stop. However, the suspects opened fire on the Rangers and fled the scene. Dilshad Ali was hit by a single bullet in his head, which became the cause of his death.

The suspects had used a 9mm pistol in the offence and the investigators seized three bullet shells from the scene that would be sent to the forensic division of Sindh police. A spokesperson for the Rangers said teams had been formed to arrest the suspects.

The police investigators are looking into the incident from different angles and are not ruling out the possibility of terrorism, suspecting the involvement of a banned outfit. According to SHO Sajid Dharejo, nothing can be said exactly until the investigation is completed.