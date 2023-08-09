Citizen foils mugging bid

In a courageous act of self-defence, a citizen took down two robbers who attempted to mug him in the Korangi area on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near Singer Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Awami Colony police station. The citizen, identified as Ahsan, not only foiled the robbery attempt but also managed to wound two of the four dacoits. Ahsan, who is also a complainant in an ongoing case, used his licensed pistol to confront the robbers, and in an exchange of gunfire, he injured two of the assailants.
