PA session adjourned due to lack of quorum

The session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been adjourned until Thursday (tomorrow) due to a lack of quorum. On Tuesday the House had reassembled an hour and 55 minutes later than the scheduled time, and at that time only five lawmakers were present in the assembly hall.

PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani lamented that only five legislators were sitting in the House despite the fact that it was a private members’ day. Durrani said that the quorum requirement should have been met by the members of the House, especially when the session began its proceedings after a delay of almost two hours.

He then adjourned the session until tomorrow afternoon. The farewell photo session of the MPAs before the dissolution of the legislature, as announced by the speaker on Monday, could not take place as well.