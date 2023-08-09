 
A failed leader?

August 09, 2023

Instead of party members and workers, Imran Khan relies on his ‘fans’ who are heavily charged with emotional overtones, rejecting logic and rationale. Imran, who was once regarded a messiah, has created a honest vs corrupt narrative, which has led to extreme polarization in the country. But Imran never tried to strengthen democracy through constitutional means.

A leader of a political party trains workers and members and promotes democratic culture among people. Imran has miserably failed to do so.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand