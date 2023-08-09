A failed leader?

Instead of party members and workers, Imran Khan relies on his ‘fans’ who are heavily charged with emotional overtones, rejecting logic and rationale. Imran, who was once regarded a messiah, has created a honest vs corrupt narrative, which has led to extreme polarization in the country. But Imran never tried to strengthen democracy through constitutional means.

A leader of a political party trains workers and members and promotes democratic culture among people. Imran has miserably failed to do so.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand