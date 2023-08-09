Khan in jail

At last, the inevitable has happened; Imran Khan is behind bars. It was after a long court battle where his legal team tried to hide behind technicalities. Imran’s political journey has been interesting. Though he reached the peak of power riding on the shoulders of the powers that be, he was soon blinded by his popularity. Without realizing where the power lies, he drove himself in a dark alley after an unexpected head-on collision with the most powerful pillars of this country.
The events of May 9 proved to be the final nail in the coffin, making him more vulnerable and ultimately resulting in his arrest. He is now in Attock Jail where he has ample time to think about where it all went wrong and what he must do differently if he gets another opportunity.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
