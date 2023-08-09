Tackling corruption

Pakistan has been unable to tackle corruption for years now. It still ranks 140th out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI). From ordinary people and political leaders to big businesses, everyone is contributing to this problem.

Some people do not realize that corruption has different forms. Offering money to an official after breaking traffic rules is also a corrupt practice. We have political parties which use state machinery to promote their party image. All such practices must end. The government must keep a check on such illicit activities to make the country get rid of corruption.

Jaweria Aara

Hyderabad