Hunger woes

Poverty has been a major problem of Pakistan since independence; the country ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index. To control poverty, Pakistan needs to introduce agriculture reforms. This significant sector can provide farmers with access to modern technology so that they can increase their output.

The government also needs to focus on better education, healthcare, jobs, and social safety nets. Promoting economic growth, investing in infrastructure, and ensuring fair resource distribution are essential for long-term improvement.

