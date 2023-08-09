SNGPL appoints new chairman

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has reconstituted its board of directors and appointed Muhammad Ismail Qureshi as the new chairman, the company said in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX).

Qureshi replaced Roohi Raees Khan, who ceased to be the chairperson of the board, the letter said. The letter also named four new directors to the board, namely Arif Saeed, Faaria Rehman Salahuddin, Sardar Saddat Ali Khan, and Ahmad Ateeq Anwer. They replaced Syed Akhtar Ali, Dr. Sohail Razi Khan, and Mohammad Haroon, who were outgoing directors.