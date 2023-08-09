SNGPL appoints new chairman

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has reconstituted its board of directors and appointed Muhammad Ismail Qureshi as the new chairman, the company said in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX).
Qureshi replaced Roohi Raees Khan, who ceased to be the chairperson of the board, the letter said. The letter also named four new directors to the board, namely Arif Saeed, Faaria Rehman Salahuddin, Sardar Saddat Ali Khan, and Ahmad Ateeq Anwer. They replaced Syed Akhtar Ali, Dr. Sohail Razi Khan, and Mohammad Haroon, who were outgoing directors.
LAHORE: On the directions of the Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, TEVTA has initiated multiple...
ISLAMABAD: National Foods Limited, a leading food company in Pakistan, has launched a project called ‘Seed to...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs600/tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
London: Global bank shares skidded on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded 10 mid-sized U.S. banks and Italy approved a...
LAHORE: Elections are on the cards. Politicians though rich themselves, need money to run campaigns. The rich have...
Hong Kong: Sales of cross-border debt denominated in renminbi have boomed this year, as relatively low yields in...