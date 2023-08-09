Gold rates down Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs600/tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,100/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs514 to stand at Rs189,558.

Gold rates decreased by $13 to close at $1,927/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.