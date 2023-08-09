Election economy

LAHORE: Elections are on the cards. Politicians though rich themselves, need money to run campaigns. The rich have ideological beliefs just like other citizens of Pakistan. But their fortunes afford them an oversized influence via election funding campaigns.

The ethicality of political funding by the corporate sector during elections is a complex and debated issue.There are different perspectives on this matter, and opinions vary depending on one’s values, beliefs, and the specific context of a country’s political and regulatory landscape

Though corporate donations in Pakistan are made discretely as officially such donations are not permitted, corporate donors argue that like individuals, they have the right to express their political opinions and support candidates or parties that align with their interests.

Politics in Pakistan is not possible without money. Politicians spend money on election campaigns beyond the permitted limit. It is a general perception in Pakistan that many people join politics to fatten their bank accounts. It would be interesting to note that the majority of sugar mills in Pakistan belong to political families.

Many of the politicians become businessmen later through special licenses, permission and concessions. Businessmen are attracted to politics because this provides them the tool to influence government policies.

Case of the sugar industry is a fitting example in this regard. Sugar import and export policies are determined by the sugar industry families, who have a large presence in the parliament.

Corporations often have significant expertise in various sectors, and they might support candidates who understand their industries and can create policies that promote economic growth and job creation.

Corporate donations can help finance political campaigns, enabling candidates to reach a wider audience and participate effectively in the democratic process.

But there are certain issues as critics argue that large corporate donations can lead to disproportionate influence over the political process, potentially undermining the principle of equal representation for all citizens.

Then there is a concern that corporate donations could lead to policy decisions that prioritise corporate interests over the public good, potentially leading to corruption and favouritism.

Corporate entities often have greater financial resources compared to individual citizens or smaller organisations, which can create an unfair advantage in the political arena. Businessmen also indulge in politics the world over indirectly.

Pakistan is perhaps one of the few countries where business leaders have gained entry into the corridors of powers. We had a businessman Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who enjoyed three stints as the chief executive of the country.

We had a businessman President in the person of Asif Ali Zardari, who still serves as a member of the parliament. He had been member senate and former federal minister also.

Corporate Pakistan finances the country’s elections, substantially if not wholly, but it is unable to determine election outcomes. Money matters, but it is not always electorally decisive.

Businessmen the world over do get involved in politics. They invest in political campaigns as if they are investing in stock.

It is worth noting however that not all business donations even where legally allowed arechannelled through legal corridors. Most business donations in Pakistan are made informally.

Maintaining confidentiality of donations helps avoid reprisals by political parties that might want to penalise the donors for favouring their opponents; this is generally regarded as more important than any tax benefits.

The ethicality of corporate political funding depends on one’s perspective and the regulatory framework in place. While corporate donations can support democratic processes, the potential for undue influence and unequal representation is a valid concern.