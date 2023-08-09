Lucky Cement posts 63pc annual earnings growth on revenue bump

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited on Tuesday reported a 63 percent increase in its annual earnings, due to an increase in revenue.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs59.537 billion for the year ended June 30, which was up from Rs36.422 billion during last year.

The company also announced a cash dividend of Rs18/share for this period. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs152.97, compared with EPS of Rs91.22 a year ago.

The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs459.459 billion, compared with Rs396.704 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales increased to Rs291.491 billion from Rs265.359 billion.

Other income also increased to Rs9.278 billion against Rs7.305 during the same period last year. A company statement attributed the remarkable increase in profit to a gain on disposal made by Lucky Core Industries, a subsidiary company.

It was approximately 26.5 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited, resulting in an after-tax gain of Rs9.6 billion.

A company spokesperson said, “Our recent journey has been punctuated by significant milestones, including the commencement of profitable operations of Lucky Electric Power Plant, the strategic part-sale of NutriCo Morinaga, the announcement of a new 1.82 MT production line in Samawah, Iraq, a substantial 3.15 MT expansion in our cement division, the strategic integration of solar power plants for self-sustained energy consumption, the successful conclusion of our 1st share buyback initiative, and the start of a 2nd share buyback.”

Moreover, following the successful completion of the company’s first buy-back of 10.0 million shares, Lucky has started another buy-back of 23.8 million of its own shares, slated for completion on November 20, 2023.

By repurchasing its own shares, the company aims to optimise its capital structure and unlock additional value for its stakeholders.

Furthermore, to meet growing cement demand in Iraq and secure clinker supply for the associated company, Al Mabrooka Cement Manufacturing Company Limited, the decision has been made to expand clinker production capacity in Najmat Al Samawah Company for Cement Industry, Iraq.

This involves adding a new 1.82 million tonnes per annum production line, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting clinker self-reliance in Iraq.