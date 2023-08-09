Stocks fall 2pc, PSX on correction course

Stocks continued to correct on Tuesday, closing lower in anticipation of political uncertainty as a caretaker setup will be installed soon to take charge for holding general elections, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index went down 1.98 percent or 956.42 points to close at 47,429.83 points against 48,386.25 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 48,415.46 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 47,335.32 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed sharply lower on political noise amid uncertainty over the appointment of caretaker government setup and falling rupee.” Unresolved circular debt crises of over Rs3 trillion and a hike in power tariff impacting industrial pay-outs played a catalytic role in the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also decreased by 350.05 points or 2.03 percent to close at 16,897.41 points against 17,247.45 points recorded in the last session. Volumes decreased by 45 million shares to stand at 336.078 million shares from 381.855 million shares in the last session, whereas value dropped to Rs12.547 billion from Rs14.528 billion previously. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.108 trillion from Rs7.257 trillion. Out of 343 companies active in the session, 49 closed in green, 278 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the significance of the 48,000 level became evident as trade below it triggered an acceleration in downside momentum.

As anticipated, the correction that had been expected since the market reached 49,000 has now materialised, although experts predict that it will soon subside.

The highest increase was recorded in Khyber Textile, which went up by Rs55 to close at Rs949/share, followed by Gatron Ind, which increased by Rs8.81 to end at Rs228.99/share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Tex, which fell by Rs87.31 to stand at Rs1,077.56/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that shed Rs70.01 to close at Rs6,999.99/share.

During the correction, the major contributors in the decline included Oil and Gas Development Company down 7.31 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Limited 7.0 percent, Habib Bank 2.19 percent, and Pakistan State Oil 7.17 percent.

Analysts are keeping a close eye on the support levels around 46,000-47,000, as this is where they anticipate the market to find a bottom before the resumption of an upward trend.

In times like these, having a clear understanding of what and where you intend to buy in advance is of utmost importance. Such strategic planning can help investors navigate market fluctuations and capitalise on opportunities that arise during these periods, said a brokerage.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 28.316 million shares, which closed lower by 33 paisas to stand at Rs3.87/share. It was followed by OGDC with 27.785 million shares that lost Rs7.72 to end at Rs97.85/share.

Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd, TPL Properties, WorldCall Telecom, Pakistan Refinery Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Maple Leaf, Telecard Limited and The Searle Co.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 95.636 million shares from 102.989 million shares in the previous session on Monday.