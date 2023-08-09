SECP, FIA to collaborate on fraud prevention

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their cooperation in safeguarding the country’s digital financial system from cybercrime and fraud, the SECP said on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SECP Chairman Akif Saeed and FIA Additional Director General Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir at the SECP’s head office in Islamabad, where senior officials from both organizations discussed various areas of mutual interest.

The SECP and the FIA will appoint focal persons and establish a quick communication channel to share information on illegal deposit taking and lending apps, which have been a source of consumer complaints and financial losses.

The SECP has also developed a regulatory framework for digital lending apps, requiring them to disclose fees, loan terms, instalments, and charges to borrowers in a transparent manner, as well as to follow ethical and legal standards for data protection and collection practices.

The SECP has also collaborated with Google to implement the Personal Loan App Policy in Pakistan, which restricts the listing of unauthorized and illicit apps on its Play Store. As a result, Google has removed 115 illegal lending apps from its platform.

The FIA appreciated the SECP’s efforts and offered to assist in training and awareness sessions for officers on digital lending policy. The FIA also agreed to help the SECP in capacity building and establishing digital forensics lab facilities.