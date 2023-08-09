Rupee ends lower in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker in the interbank market on Tuesday, as increased demand for dollars from importers led to a decline in the supply of the greenback. The currency closed at 287.91 per dollar, down 0.17 percent from its previous close of 287.43.

In the open market, however, the rupee gained one rupee to settle at 294 per dollar. Dealers said the lack of dollar sales by exporters and the increased demand from importers for their payments contributed to the decline in the rupee's value.

"Letters of credit for goods imports that were backlogged are now being processed," said a currency dealer. "This is putting pressure on the rupee." Analysts said exporters are hesitant to sell their dollars, as they expect the rupee to depreciate further in the coming days.

"Exporters seem to be reluctant to offload their exports," said Tresmark in a recent note. "For them, if they expect the rupee to trade above 303 per dollar in the next 90 days of the caretaker government, they should hold their dollars. But if they believe the rupee will trade below 303 per dollar, they should sell their dollars."

The National Assembly's term ends on August 12, 2023, and a summary to dissolve the body is expected on August 9. A caretaker administration would then take over until elections can be held.