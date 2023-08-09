Refineries ‘margins plunge to $4/barrel amid weak demand

KARACHI: Refiners saw their gross refining margins (GRMs) plunge to an average of $4 per barrel in the last quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, the lowest quarterly level in two years, due to weak demand for refined products in domestic market.

The GRMs, which measure the difference between the cost of crude oil and the price of refined products, were at a peak of $22 per barrel in the same period last year, when a shortage of fuel supplies followed the Ukraine-Russia war.

In the quarter under review, local GRMs that are below the historic average are not enough to cover processing costs. With average local industry GRMs of $4 per barrel, refineries will not be able to recover processing costs and may incur losses.

Analysts said the outlook for the current fiscal year, however, is promising, as GRMs have recovered slightly and local refineries may benefit from inventory gains.

“FY24 seems to be a better year for local refineries, as GRMs have improved and there are chances of significant inventory gains due to rising crude oil prices,” said Farhman Mahmood, an analyst at Sherman Securities.

Mahmood said company-wise GRMs may vary depending on the product mix, and that refineries need GRMs above $5-6 per barrel to operate in profits.

In the quarter under review, global crude and product markets showed a divergent trend, with Arab Light crude oil prices falling by 3 percent while major product prices dropped by 4-25 percent in US dollar terms.

Diesel and jet fuel, which account for around 49 percent of the product slate of local refineries, saw a sharp decline in their spreads over crude oil, indicating lower demand for these products.

The spread on diesel fell to around $14 per barrel from $30 per barrel in the previous quarter, while the spread on jet fuel dropped to around $17 per barrel from $46 per barrel.

Mahmood said the industry also faced challenges due to the rupee depreciation, which shrunk their credit limits and led to exchange losses. The rupee devalued by 9 percent against the US dollar in the quarter under review.

The local refineries struggled with low lifting of furnace oil by the power plants, which hampered their smooth operations. Furnace oil constitutes around 25 percent of the overall production mix of local refineries, he added.