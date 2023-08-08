 
close
Tuesday August 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Anti-polio drive begins in Hangu

By Our Correspondent
August 08, 2023

HANGU: A five-day anti-polio campaign has been started in the district amid tight security. Official sources said that 900 security personnel, including police Levies, police and FC men, have been deployed for security of the health workers while section-144 has also been imposed in the area.