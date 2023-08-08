Foolproof security being provided to foreigners: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of all foreign nationals is the top priority of Punjab police and the Special Protection Unit is diligently performing the security duties of Chinese and American experts working on various projects in the province.
He said that Punjab Police is promoting modern trends in human resource development, professional training and use of modern technology.Dr Usman expressed these views during his meeting with senior law enforcement and security diplomats of the American Consulate at the Central Police Office on Monday.
Mr. Keith A. Astor (Senior Enforcement and Security Attaches), Mr. Michael S. Diamond and the Security Advisor were the members of American delegation.
The security issues of American citizens and various USAID programmes were discussed during the meeting. IG Punjab briefed the American delegation about the security measures for foreign diplomats and citizens and Punjab police’s face trace, crime prevention App and modern projects, including Khidmat Marakaz.
