Likely monsoon rains: More relief supplies dispatched to districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched additional relief supplies to the district administrations of Bajaur, South Waziristan and Malakand in anticipation of the monsoon rains.

A press release said the relief items consisted of family-sized tents, sandbags, emergency searchlights, kitchen sets, pedestal fans, first aid kits, hygiene packages, buckets, mosquito nets, jerry cans, solar lamps, and other essential items. These provisions are readily deployable to provide aid during unfortunate circumstances.

Jannat Gul Afridi, PDMA director-general, said the supplies had already been dispatched to various districts.In addition, designated representatives were appointed to ensure swift coordination and response in 14 highly sensitive (vulnerable) districts. These districts are Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla, Upper Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan.