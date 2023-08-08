Joint efforts to combat Hepatitis-C stressed

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) organised a significant conference entitled ‘National Hepatitis C Elimination Campaign: The Way Forward’, on Monday. The central objective of this event was to enhance awareness regarding Hepatitis C and to present a comprehensive strategy aimed at curbing its future propagation.

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal graced the event as the Chief Guest. He lauded PKLI’s pivotal role in launching the National Hepatitis C Elimination Campaign and conveyed the commitment of the Punjab government to support this vision of eradicating the menace of hepatitis by 2030.

Dr Usman Aujla, Director of the Strategic Planning & Marketing department, delivered a welcome speech followed by an extensive presentation by Chairman of the Board of Governors Dr Saeed Akhtar.

Dr Akhtar emphasised the nationwide campaign’s significance, elucidating the roadmap and strategies for effectively diminishing the disease’s prevalence.