Seminar highlights importance of breastfeeding

MARDAN: A seminar and awareness walk were organised to highlight the benefits of breastmilk feeding for children here on Monday.

Globally, the month of August is celebrated each year to raise awareness about the advantages of breastfeeding. During the seminar, District Health Officer (DHO) Javed Iqbal and District Nutrition Manager (DNM) Muhammad Asim emphasised that babies should be breastfed within the first hour of birth.

The speakers underscored that infants should exclusively be given mother’s milk and not be fed any other liquids such as water or milk until the age of six months.

They suggested that husbands and wives should jointly address the mental and physical development as well as health issues of their children through discussions.

The speakers said providing natural foods is vital to enhance children’s immunity and breastfeeding plays a significant role in strengthening babies’ bones and muscles.

They said expectant mothers should incorporate supplements into their daily diets and maintain proper hygiene.

Muhammad Asim urged parents to spread awareness about the campaign to prioritise both maternal and child health. He emphasised the importance of adhering to hygiene guidelines to safeguard their well-being.

Javed Iqbal, DHO Mardan, highlighted that 38 percent of children in the area were underweight.

He recommended providing robust nourishment to children and ensuring that mothers breastfeed their infants 10 to 12 times a day. Mother’s milk contains essential components like water for hydration, fats for growth, vitamins, proteins, and antiseptic elements, he added.