Police wants special security division for Red Zone

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officials have sent a case to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for setting up a new division of 3,000 cops under a superintendent of police (SP) for security of important offices and buildings within the Red Zone, it has been learnt.

The matter was taken up with the government as well as the Home Department in recent meetings.“The authorities have proposed a Red Zone Security division under SP for protection of around 30 vital installations and 277 important personalities in the posh area,” said an official Monday.

Apart from one SP, the officials have proposed setting up a force of 3,000 policemen for the purpose.The required manpower includes 10 DSPs, 25 inspectors, 79 sub-inspectors and 166 assistant sub inspectors.

The Red Zone has been mentioned as an almost 3.2 kilometer area from Amn Chowk and FC Chowk to Balahisar Fort and Shami Road. The proposal has demanded 2,000 each bullet proof jackets, anti-ballistic helmets, shields, polo sticks, security suits, long range shells, anti-tear gas masks, 1000 short machine guns, 500 9mm pistols and other ammunition and gadgets for the new division.

“The logistic support sought for the new division also includes four drones, 500-night vision goggles, CCTV and body cameras, scanners and metal detectors, 32 vehicles, three armoured personnel carrier, surveillance jeep, water cannons, fire engines, jail van, ambulance and customized mess vehicle,” said an official.

In meetings on the issue in recent days, Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar and others informed the government that apart from various threats, 200 protests were held in the last one year in areas close to the Red Zone.

These included the protests on May 9 and 10 during which various public and private properties came under attack.

The security of the zone was upgraded after the recent protests as well as the attack on the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, the headquarters of the Peshawar police, on January 30. The security lapse had resulted in a huge loss to the police force.

“Apart from walk-through gates, turnstile gates, facial recognition cameras, tyre bursters, customized luggage scanners and intelligent visitor cards are being installed at the entrances to the Red Zone,” said an official.

There are a large number of offices and places in the area which are visited daily by thousands of common people for their official purposes.

The Red Zone houses the Police Lines, Civil Secretariat, Central Police Office, Governor’s House, Chief Minister’s House, Central Prison and many other key buildings.

According to senior police officials, the new machines installed at the checkpost will allow entry to anyone after facial recognition. The movement of any suspicious person will alert the system and the cops concerned.

A command and control system to monitor security of the Red Zone through the latest technology and artificial intelligence was inaugurated recently.

The data of all the employees, residents and visitors to the area is being uploaded to the new system to allow entry at checkpoints through artificial intelligence.

The officials said this would end the old system of showing cards or other documents to the security personnel at the checkpoints and would become fully functional in a few weeks.