Minister urges varsities to improve standards

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser presided over two separate senate meetings to review and approve annual budgets for the University of Haripur and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Swat on Monday.

Members of the senates of the respective universities attended the meetings at the Governor’s House. In the senate meeting of the University of Haripur, the annual budget for the years 2023-24 was unanimously approved.

The minister appreciated the surplus budget and performance of the University of Haripur.She emphasised that the university should take more steps to increase its income so that it becomes financially stable. The senate meeting was told that steps are being taken to establish more departments at the university in the future.

Also, the senate meeting of the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24. On the occasion, the caretaker provincial minister directed the university representatives to make improvements in the administrative and educational standards.