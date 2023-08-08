UoP holds 4th BS convocation

PESHAWAR: As many as 500 graduates were awarded degrees and 34 gold medals for distinctive performance at the fourth-BS convocation of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Monday.

Governor Ghulam Ali, who is also chancellor of the public sector universities by virtue of his office, was the chief guest. UoP Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Jahan Bakhat, faculty members, parents and students attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the nations which bravely face the challenges of life excel in life. “It is the responsibility of the educated youth to play a responsible role in the uplift of the country, “he added.

The governor urged the graduates to excel in respective fields in which they have graduated. He asked them to serve others with honesty and sincerity. The governor assured the administration he would do his level best to overcome the financial woes of the University of Peshawar.

He said that he had held detailed meetings with the management of various universities to know about the academic, administrative and financial issues that they were facing.

“In light of the recommendations made during those meetings, the quarters concerned were issued directives to take necessary measures to overcome those issues,” he explained.

The governor said strikes, protests and class-boycotts were not a reasonable way to put pressure on vice-chancellors for getting certain demands accepted.

“The closure of universities and class-boycotts serve no purpose except wasting the precious time of students”, he pointed out.

Ghulam Ali said a vice-chancellor is the team leader of any university and the staff should cooperate with him . He said that it was the responsibility of the government to look into and resolve the problems of universities.

The governor urged the university administration to take steps for reducing the fees and other charges of students in the university instead of increasing them.