Tuesday August 08, 2023
Peshawar

Three injured in rainstorm

By Correspondent
August 08, 2023

SWABI: Three people were injured when rainstorms lashed various parts of the Swabi district here early Monday.The rescue officials said that two men were riding a bike along with their mother when the two-wheeler fell into a ditch under heavy rains near the Topi Bypass, leaving all the three injured.The injured were identified as Anwar Khan, 40, Ikram Khan, 32 and their mother.