Couple killed in Waziristan suicide bombing

MIRANSHAH: A man and his wife were killed in a suicide attack targeting the security forces personnel in Saidgi area in Ghulam Khan tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district here on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said the bomb disposal unit of the security forces was busy combing the area when a suicide bomber exploded his vehicle near the soldiers.

Though the personnel of the security forces escaped unhurt in the bombing, a man and his wife, who were grazing cattle nearby, were caught in the explosion, losing their lives.

The couple died on the spot. It was believed that the man identified as Said Mohammad and his wife were in their 60s. Some cattle were also killed in the blast. The security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched a search operation.