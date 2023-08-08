NPOs happy as timeline for registration extended

PESHAWAR: The civil society organizations have expressed relief at the government decision to grant a six-month grace period for the registration of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act 2019.

A press release said it nullified the earlier notification that had called for legal action against non-compliant NGOs.The CSOs termed the step by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the KP Charity Commission Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a supportive one which realized the challenges faced by NPOs.

“Allowing enough time for compliance reveals the government’s flexible approach and eagerness to work in harmony with CSOs. It reflects the respect and support for the vital contributions these organizations make towards social cohesion and community development, underlining the essential partnership between government and civil society,” added the press release.

The communication said the CSOs value the commitment of the KP government to create an environment where civil society can prosper, despite the global challenges posed by financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

It said the government decision balances the need for robust regulatory frameworks and the preservation of civic spaces, fostering trust and collaboration.

The CSO said the extended timeline for registration will enable the NPOs to better understand the act’s provisions, organize its own operations in compliance with the law, and continue their valuable work unhindered.

Qamar Naseem, programme manager, Blue Veins and a civil society activist, said: “This facilitative gesture by the Home Department and Charity Commission is a clear indication of their commitment to nurturing a healthy, supportive environment for NPOs.”