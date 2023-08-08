Govt asked to restore peace in Khyber

JAMRUD: Khyber Siyasi Ittehad has demanded the government and state institutions to restore peace in the district.

“We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber district despite the fact that there are check-posts present in the area,” stated the Ittehad president Shah Faisal while addressing a press conference at the Jamrud Press Club.

Shah Faisal along with other office-bearers said that on August 12, a big public meeting would be held in the name of “Aman Pasoon” in Bara tehsil.

He urged all people to participate in the protest against the ongoing wave of unrest.“It is strange that despite the presence of security forces, lawlessness is not being controlled here. Unfortunately, once again, the situation is deteriorating under a deliberate plan,” he alleged.

He said that once again target killings, extortions and blasts had panicked people of the tribal areas.Shah Faisal said that peaceful march and processions were people’s constitutional right.He said that all the legitimate demands of the Khyber district police force should be fulfilled and all the check-posts in the area should be given in the control of police.