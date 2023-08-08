Distinction

Rawalpindi:According to the results recently announced by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Rawalpindi, Grammar Public School, Saidpur Road, S/Town achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, says a press release.
In Science Group, among girls, Dania Tur Rehman secured first position by obtaining 1,070 marks, Samara Liaquat stood second by securing 1,055 marks, Manahil Amr and Wajeeha Batool got third position with 1,055 marks each. Whereas, in Science Group among boys, Muhammad Salman Nawaz got first position by obtaining 1,064 marks, Hafiz Muhammad Daniyal Naveed stood second by obtaining 1,045 marks, Muhammad Abdul Munim and Abdul Bari each got third position by obtaining 1,036 marks.
Overall, among boys and girls 87 students got A+, while 31 students got A grade. In the General Group, the school also showed 100% result. The administrator of the school, Shamim Haider Syed congratulated all the students, parents and teachers on the excellent result.
