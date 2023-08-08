‘D-8 to embark upon untapped opportunities’

Islamabad:Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, secretary-general of Developing-8, an organisation for economic cooperation, has said that D-8 was determined to embark upon untapped opportunities for economic advancement and further growth of its member countries.

Mr Imam was addressing a gathering organised by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Monday. Mr Imam identified the scope and the mandate of the organisation and said that the D-8 was an outfit, extremely keen to work on the areas of marine transportation, energy, ICT, health, education, social protection, food security and most importantly, eco-tourism.

The secretary general also expressed great resolve for expanding engagement with Pakistan while citing the already existent collaborations, primarily with Comsats University, Islamabad, and Agriculture University, Faisalabad. He also commented on the challenges that hampered smooth engagement among D-8 countries in addition to engagement with other non-member countries. He seemed amenable on the prospect of collaborating with other countries on existing development projects such as the CPEC.