Chinese delegation visits AIOU

Islamabad:A four-member academic delegation from China visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Sunday.

The Chinese delegation included Shao Xiujuan, Dean of International Education College, Shenyang Urban Construction University, Xu Danwei, Dean of International Education College of Liaoning Communication University and Sun Yu, Admissions Officer, International Education College, Shenyang Urban Construction University and Abdul Khaliq Khan discussed educational and training matters with Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood.

The visiting delegation discussed the possible collaboration in research, training, faculty, and student exchange programs and, the ‘1 + 3’ programme between Chinese universities andAllama Iqbal Open University.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the Chinese Language Centre has been established in the University, and Pakistani children are willing to learn the Chinese language to get benefit from educational opportunities in China.