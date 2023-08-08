Robbers kill salesman over resistance

Rawalpindi:A salesman of a medical store has been gunned down in the premises of a private hospital. The two robbers entered the medical store and shot the salesman on showing resistance when he attempted to overpower one of the gunmen. Three other people also sustained injuries during the shootout.
The incident occurred in a housing society falling in the jurisdiction of Airport police station Monday. The gunmen managed to escape from the scene after killing the young salesman.
The two robbers entered Atta Memorial Hospital in Airport Housing Society, police said, adding that during the looting, they shot the salesman, identified as Ahmad Afsar, on showing resistance who died at the spot.
