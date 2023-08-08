Chinese envoy, governor discuss promotion of bilateral ties

LAHORE:A delegation of Chinese Consulate led by the Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Monday at the Governor’s House.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations, especially ongoing development in CPEC were discussed. During the meeting, the Chinese Consul General also invited the governor to the National Day of the People's Republic of China in October. Speaking on the occasion, Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan-China relations have deep roots and are based on mutual respect, trust and love. He said that people to people contact between Pakistan and China would be strengthened, Pakistan values China's cooperation in education, health, energy, infrastructure and other sectors. He said that China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, when Pakistan was facing severe shortage of electricity, China helped to overcome the electricity crisis. He said that CPEC is a manifestation of strong China-Pakistan ties. He said that the government has accelerated the pace of work on CPEC projects. Governor said that there are many dimensions of CPEC which are opening up new avenues of development in Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that the People's Republic of China attaches great importance to its friendship with Pakistan. Bilateral cooperation between the universities of Pakistan and China in agricultural research will be further expanded. The wife of Governor Punjab, wife of Chinese Consul General, Director of Political Section Yan Yang, Second Secretary Chen Bo, Attaché and other members of the Chinese Consulate were present.