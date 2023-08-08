LHC puts sugar price fixation on hold until decision on millers’ plea

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday restrained the Punjab cane commissioner from taking a final decision on the sugar millers’ applications regarding the fixation of sugar price.
Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the order on petitions filed by the sugar mills challenging a notification by the caretaker government of Punjab regarding fixing price of sugar, and adjourned further hearing till September 5.
The lawyers for the mills argued that the provincial government had the jurisdiction to fix price of the commodity but the cane commissioner with a mala fide intention issued a notification during the Ashura holidays.
The lawyers pleaded the court to set aside the impugned notification for being illegal. Justice Anwaar Hussain directed the Punjab cane commissioner to keep hearing the
grievances of the millers but do not take a final decision on the matter until a decision made by the court.
