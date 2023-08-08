Two injured in roof collapse

Two persons were injured in an incident of roof collapse in Shera Kot. The victims were under the structure when it collapsed near a beverage factory. The victims were trapped under the debris and received injuries. Nearby people called rescue teams. They reached the spot on information and shifted the injured to the hospital. They were identified as Kubra Arshad and Majeed Arshad. They were admiited to Ganga Ram Hospital.
LAHORE:The country witnessed above average during the previous month of July and stood 9th wettest July during past...
LAHORE:The number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries. At...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that it is very important to impart practical training to...
LAHORE:A delegation of Chinese Consulate led by the Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren met Punjab Governor Muhammad...
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council paid tribute to the unyielding spirit of freedom among the Kashmiri people. Artists...
LAHORE:A laptop distribution ceremony under the title of Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at...