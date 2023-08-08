 
close
Tuesday August 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two injured in roof collapse

By Our Correspondent
August 08, 2023

Two persons were injured in an incident of roof collapse in Shera Kot. The victims were under the structure when it collapsed near a beverage factory. The victims were trapped under the debris and received injuries. Nearby people called rescue teams. They reached the spot on information and shifted the injured to the hospital. They were identified as Kubra Arshad and Majeed Arshad. They were admiited to Ganga Ram Hospital.