Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers

LAHORE:A shopkeeper was shot at and injured by the suspected robbers in the Manga Mandi area. Reportedly, victim Naseer was present at his shop near Shamkay Bhattian when the unidentified suspected robbers barged into the shop and tried to loot him on gunpoint. He offered resistance and the suspects shot at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted hospital.
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old was shot at and injured by unidentified suspects in the Sundar area. The unidentified suspects had intercepted the victims and opened fire at them near Rangeelpura Village. As a result, two youths identified as Usman and Falak Sher received serious injuries. Usman died and Falak was seriously injured.
LAHORE:The country witnessed above average during the previous month of July and stood 9th wettest July during past...
LAHORE:The number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries. At...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that it is very important to impart practical training to...
LAHORE:A delegation of Chinese Consulate led by the Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren met Punjab Governor Muhammad...
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council paid tribute to the unyielding spirit of freedom among the Kashmiri people. Artists...
LAHORE:A laptop distribution ceremony under the title of Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at...