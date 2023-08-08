Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers

LAHORE:A shopkeeper was shot at and injured by the suspected robbers in the Manga Mandi area. Reportedly, victim Naseer was present at his shop near Shamkay Bhattian when the unidentified suspected robbers barged into the shop and tried to loot him on gunpoint. He offered resistance and the suspects shot at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted hospital.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old was shot at and injured by unidentified suspects in the Sundar area. The unidentified suspects had intercepted the victims and opened fire at them near Rangeelpura Village. As a result, two youths identified as Usman and Falak Sher received serious injuries. Usman died and Falak was seriously injured.