Constitution complete protector of minorities’ rights: moot

LAHORE:Both the Muslims and non-Muslims population of the country have a role to play in the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan, said participants in ‘Inter-religious Harmony Conference.’ The conference was held here Monday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council and Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, International Interfaith Harmony Council President Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Archbishop Dr Sebastian Shaw, Emmanuel Sardar Khokhar, Pir Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Muhammad Asim Makhdoom and other scholars and priests said that the Constitution of Pakistan is a complete protector of the rights of minorities in the country, adding the Muslims and non-Muslims living in Pakistan are equal citizens. The Christian Community of Pakistan has served Pakistan a lot.

The religious leadership condemned the terrorism incidents in Bajaur, Khyber Masjid, Quetta and at other places, stating that legislation should be made at the world level to ensure respect for the heavenly religions and also announced supporting and endorsing the resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Councils of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Organisation.

They stated that the Muslim and Christian leaders would celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in a glorious manner. They stated that the Constitution of Pakistan give equal rights to the followers of all religions. No enemy of the country will be allowed to disturb peace in the country. The world leadership have to ensure legislation to make an end to the practices of desecration of the holy sanctities.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi speaking on the occasion said that the United Nations needs to make a common plan of action against Islamophobia, adding those who desecrate the sacred things are not followers of any religion and aims to bring anarchy to spoil the world peace.

In response to a question, Hafiz Tahir said that insulting the heavenly religions and sacred things is a global problem and a global policy approach should be made on it. Pakistan's resolution on the United Nations platform was supported by many countries, including India, so we are trying to jointly send a strong message to the Western countries. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and United Nations Organisation should also ensure effective efforts in this regard as it is a world's problem, that's why everyone should make a strict legislation so that no one can dare to desecrate the holy books and the heavenly religions.

He underlined that we are grateful to Pope Francis who issued his condemnation statement against the desecration of the holy Quran. Similarly, we are also grateful to the Christian community of Pakistan that they also expressed their solidarity with the Muslims over the incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

In response to a question, Tahir Ashrafi said that in the past 75 years, the justice system in Pakistan is suffering from degradation. He lauded the judge who refused bail to the accused who had violently tortured maid.

In response to another question, Hafiz Tahir criticised the announcement from some people for not celebrating Pakistan Day on social media stating that every citizen of Pakistan will celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with enthusiasm.

The entire nation is like an iron wall for the security and stability of Pakistan. Archbishop Sebastian said that Pakistan is the centre of peace, and we reiterate that we will maintain religious harmony and tolerance in the country. He said that Christian community would celebrate Independence Day with zeal and zest.