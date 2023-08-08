 
Tuesday August 08, 2023
Eight die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 08, 2023

Around eight people died, whereas 1,200 were injured in 1,153 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 669 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 531 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site.