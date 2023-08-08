 
close
Tuesday August 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Poisonous gas kills two brothers at work in drain

By Our Correspondent
August 08, 2023

LAHORE:Two brothers busy in work at a drain died of poisonous gas near Ghazi Chowk, Ferozepur Road. The victims had entered a manhole for the cleanliness work. They were busy in work when inhaled poisonous gas emitting from the drain. The victims died on the spot. They were identified as Mansoor Masih, 21, and Honey Masih, 28.