Poisonous gas kills two brothers at work in drain

LAHORE:Two brothers busy in work at a drain died of poisonous gas near Ghazi Chowk, Ferozepur Road. The victims had entered a manhole for the cleanliness work. They were busy in work when inhaled poisonous gas emitting from the drain. The victims died on the spot. They were identified as Mansoor Masih, 21, and Honey Masih, 28.
LAHORE:The country witnessed above average during the previous month of July and stood 9th wettest July during past...
LAHORE:The number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries. At...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that it is very important to impart practical training to...
LAHORE:A delegation of Chinese Consulate led by the Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren met Punjab Governor Muhammad...
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council paid tribute to the unyielding spirit of freedom among the Kashmiri people. Artists...
LAHORE:A laptop distribution ceremony under the title of Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at...