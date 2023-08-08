Punjab to benefit from Uzbek expertise in agriculture

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had a meeting with the Bukhara Governor Mr Botir Zaripov in Uzbekistan on Monday, during which a consensus was reached on the proposal to declare Bukhara and Multan sister cities, said a handout issued here by the Punjab government.

The meeting involved an exchange of ideas regarding declaring both Multan and Bukhara sister cities, and consensus was also reached on taking necessary steps in this regard.

While conversing with Governor Botir Zaripov, the chief minister noted that Sufism is our shared heritage, adding that linking Multan and Bukhara as sister cities would further promote Sufism and religious culture. Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound by historical, religious, and cultural ties, he added and mentioned that Uzbekistan has strengthened its economy through revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector.

Pakistan, especially Punjab, will benefit from Uzbekistan's agricultural initiatives, he expressed. He emphasised using Uzbekistan's experiences in developing improved seeds for cotton and wheat cultivation. The joint committee of Punjab province and Uzbekistan will take immediate steps for agricultural cooperation, he said and noted that the road connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would boost tourism. ‘We are determined to revitalise our agricultural economy,’ he added.

Governor Botir Zaripov welcomed chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation upon their arrival at the Bukhara Airport and assured them of full cooperation. He expressed the intention to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in agriculture, seed development, and other sectors.

Earlier, the delegation visited a modern cotton factory and cotton fields in Tashkent. The chief minister inspected modern machinery at the factory and cotton processing operations. He commended the use of cutting-edge technology in the cotton factory and encouraged further steps in employing modern machinery. Uzbek officials briefed the chief minister and the Punjab government delegation about the benefits of using modern machinery in the cotton factory.

Efforts were being made to establish similar modern cotton factories in Punjab, the chief minister said and pledged that cooperation with the Uzbek government would be expanded in this context. The delegation also visited cotton fields and praised the efforts of Uzbek agricultural experts in achieving better cotton yields. The chief minister emphasised leveraging Uzbekistan's expertise and experience to increase cotton production in Punjab. Uzbekistan can help to enhance Punjab's agriculture, he noted and said that this visit serves as a milestone in fostering cooperation in the agri sector. The CM and his delegation members were briefed that Uzbekistan is one of the leading countries in the region for cotton production, with an average yield of 700 to 1,800 kilograms per acre. Uzbekistan's seasonal conditions align with those of Punjab.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, chief secretary Punjab, Maj Gen Shahid, secretary agriculture Punjab, APTMA leaders Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Naseerullah and commissioners from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present.

A delegation led by caretaker CM visited Agro Cluster in Bukhara. Officials from Bukhara Agro Cluster welcomed the delegation. The delegation also visited the Bukhara Cotton Textile Unit. The delegation was briefed on cotton production, processing and value added textiles in Bukhara Agro Cluster.

The delegation observed the process of garments preparation. The delegation inspected printing, dyeing, pressing and other sections there. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the high yielding cotton plants and said that Punjab and Uzbekistan have immense opportunities for agricultural technology exchange and investment, and this visit is of great importance for the agro-economy of Pakistan. The agricultural development teams will maintain best coordination among themselves, he said. He further maintained that God willing, this visit will prove to be the forerunner of the agricultural revolution in Punjab. The delegation was briefed on the stages of production of value added products from cotton.