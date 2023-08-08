CITY PULSE

Quest of the Self
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rahman. Titled ‘Quest of the Self’, the show will run at the gallery until August 10. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
A Wanderer’s Archive
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shanzay Subzwari and Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘A Wanderer’s Archive’, the show will run at the gallery until August 17. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Diptych
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until August 22. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Azadi Art Mela
The Art & Culture Committee 2023-24 chair of Rotary District 3271, in collaboration with the ArtOne62 gallery, is holding ‘Azadi Art Mela’ on August 13. The event is an extraordinary celebration of art, culture and freedom with talented artists, captivating exhibitions and engaging workshops to experience the beauty and diversity of artistic expression. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Landscape Painting Today
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqsa Khan Nasar, Faraz Aamer Khan, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hassaan Gondal, Irfan Channa, Kiran Waseem, Noman Siddiqui, Noor ul Ain Nasir Khan, SM Raza and Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Landscape Painting Today’, the show will run at the gallery until August 18. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Juloos
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a theatrical play marking the final performance of third-year students. Penned by Badal Sircar and directed by Fawad Khan, the play titled ‘Juloos’ will run at 8pm from August 18 to August 20 at Studio 2. Contact 0300-0802397 for registration and more information.
Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said that it is impossible to hold general elections in...
Census results are decided in closed rooms, but the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has been working on this issue...
A court has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of three absconding officials of the Pakistan Customs in a...
Hyderabad: The Pakistan Peoples Party will emerge as the largest party of the country in the 2023 general elections...
A fisherman lost his life and 15 others were successfully rescued after a boat capsized in the open sea due to intense...
The District City police on Monday apprehended four suspects allegedly connected with extortion in an operation in...