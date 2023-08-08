Impossible to hold general elections in three months: Ghani

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said that it is impossible to hold general elections in Pakistan in just three months after the approval of the results of the recent digital census conducted in the country.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a public complaint cell in Karachi’s Korangi Town on Monday, the minister said that after the approval of the census results, delimitations of the electoral constituencies need to be carried out anew in accordance with the constitution.

“Being a political activist, it’s my desire that elections be held in the country at the earliest, but now fresh delimitations of the constituencies are necessary before the polls,” said Ghani, who is also the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Karachi chapter.

He said Pakistan would emerge stronger after every election. He also said the city’s people had reposed confidence in the PPP in the recent local government elections, so the party’s representatives were under an obligation to do their best to resolve their issues. “We’d never want people to lose hope in the Peoples Party.”

He reiterated the motto of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that winning elections should not be the ultimate goal for the followers of his party because the real mission is to serve the people.

Responding to a question, Ghani hoped that consensus would be reached between the chief minister and the new provincial assembly opposition leader on choosing the incoming caretaker CM.

On the matter of the City Council, he said Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is free to exercise his constitutional right to move a motion of no-confidence against the city mayor.

However, he warned, whenever the motion is put to vote in the city council, the number of its members supporting the JI leader would further decrease, as had happened in the mayoral election two months ago.

Complaint cell

The minister said he had told Korangi Town Chairman Naeem Sheikh that in addition to the officials of the town administration, representatives of different civic agencies should also be present at the newly launched complaint cell.

He said that the availability of the officials belonging to the Karachi Development Authority, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other public service agencies would provide a one-window mechanism to the locals for the resolution of their urgent civic issues.

He admitted that water and electricity supply issues had become the main problems for the city’s residents. He said the provincial government would ensure that the newly elected LG representatives are given the requisite funds at the earliest to serve the people in their respective areas.

The minister vowed that the transition period before the formal constitution of the new municipal agencies in the city would be shortened for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh said that since assuming charge of his new municipal office, he had been doing his best to serve the people in accordance with the vision of the PPP chief.

He said that so far eight development projects had been completed in Korangi Town, while work was in progress on more new schemes. He also said the officials posted in his town had been extending him full support for completing the development projects in the shortest possible time.