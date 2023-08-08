PPP to form govts in Sindh, Balochistan, Centre after polls, predicts Murad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Peoples Party will emerge as the largest party of the country in the 2023 general elections and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the prime minister.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the International Medical Science and Technical College (LUMHS) campus in Thatta.

He went on to say that all previous records would be broken in Sindh and the PPP would form the provincial government with a two-thirds majority.

The PPP government had worked for the people and done record development works, including construction of road networks in all the districts, Shah said.

He added that he was grateful to the voters of Sindh who had been bringing the PPP into power with more seats after every general elections since 2008.

He said his government was about to complete its five-year term with pride. He predicted that the PPP would clinch more seats from Karachi this time.

The CM also expressed the hope that the PPP would form the government in Balochistan due to diplomatic efforts by the PPP chairman and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Shah added that once Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was also a stronghold of the PPP but the party had weakened there in recent years. He said the party was set to give a surprise there as well in the coming elections.

Regarding Punjab, the CM said no single party was likely to get a majority there. He added that the PPP would get enough National Assembly seats from all the provinces that it would easily have its prime minister.

About the medical college, Shah said its inauguration was a historic day and the youth of the coastal belt of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin would be able to study medicine there.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujan said the establishment of a medical college in Thatta was a revolutionary step and it would help provide better health facilities to the patients of the area. The medical college would host 500 students and the technical college would have more than 1,000 students.

Special assistants to the CM Sadiq Ali Memon and Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, District Council Thatta Chairman Abdul Hameed Panhour, academics and students were also present on the occasion.